Stacey Solomon shares sweet photos of her grandmother meeting baby Rose for the first time

Stacey Solomon has shared sweet photos of her grandmother meeting baby Rose for the first time.

The Loose Women panelist, who gave birth to her daughter on October 4, took to Instagram on Saturday to share snaps of the special moment.

The 32-year-old captioned the post: “🌹Great Grandma🌹 𝑊ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝐺𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑚𝑎 𝑀𝑒𝑡 𝑅𝑜𝑠𝑒 🌹Happy 93rd Birthday Grandma. 🥲”

“Seeing you on your birthday and Rose being able to meet you for the first time on your special day was just the best,” she added.

“We are so so grateful to have you Grandma. You’re incredibly special to us and we love you so very much. We haven’t been able to see you enough over the last two years but we are excited and grateful to start making memories again to love and treasure as much as we treasure you 🌹🖤”

“Thinking of anyone who hasn’t been able to make memories with their special ones that they deserved 🖤 Lots of Love, always 🖤”

Stacey and Joe, who got engaged last Christmas, are also parents to a son named Rex, who was born in May 2019.

The former X Factor star is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares a 13-year-old son named Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.