Stacey Solomon shares stunning photos from her baby shower

Stacey Solomon has shared stunning photos from her baby shower.

The Loose Women panelist, who is expecting her fifth child, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share sweet snaps from the special day.

The 33-year-old, who wowed in a pink dress for the happy occasion, captioned the post: “☁️ Baby Shower ☁️ In the kitchen 🥲”

“My sister surprised me and got our family and bestest friends into the kitchen yesterday to celebrate our newest baby girl… (can’t leave close proximity of the house now until the main event 😂) I honestly feel so grateful. 😭”

“I didn’t organise anything because firstly I didn’t think we’d have time 😂 But also I felt like I maybe shouldn’t have one because I’ve been so lucky to have showered so many blessings already 😂🙈 Silly I know but hormones will do that to ya I suppose 😂”

“I’m so grateful to my family & friends and everyone who’s made me remember how lucky we are to get to do this again and how every miracle can have a celebration. To the moon and back always 🥲” Stacey added.

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash are due to welcome their third child together any day now and earlier this week, Stacey confirmed they are expecting another daughter.

The couple already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.