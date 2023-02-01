Stacey Solomon shares pregnancy update as her due date nears

Stacey Solomon has revealed she is due to give birth any date now.

The Loose Women star, who is expecting her fifth child, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a pregnancy update with her 5.5million followers.

She wrote: “Our little girl will officially be a February baby. Our little Aquarius.”

The 33-year-old added: “I love February. I think because of the start of the longer days, brighter days, it’s a nice short month.”

“I feel like it’s a little gateway month into spring… Happy February everyone.”

This will be Stacey’s third child with her husband Joe Swash.

The couple already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.