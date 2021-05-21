Stacey Solomon shares exciting news about her clothing collection

The Loose Women star has her own range with In The Style

Stacey Solomon has shared some exciting news about her clothing collection.

The 31-year-old released her first collection with In The Style last month, which quickly sold out online.

The mother-of-three has since revealed her clothing range will be restocked at the end of this month.

Sharing a picture showcasing her stunning range on Instagram, Stacey wrote: “Lots of you asking about the restock.”

“It’s taking some time because we don’t want to put too much pressure on the people making it, and we wanted to make sure we have all sizes 4-28 in small and petite available again.”

“But it will be here on 31st May 🤩 And with some little surprises too.”

Last month, Stacey was forced to apologise to fans after over 80% of her collection sold out just one day after it launched.

At the time, the Loose Women star said: “I just want to apologise to anybody who didn’t have the chance to get what they wanted.”

“Adam [owner of In The Style] took a huge risk ordering a huge amount of stock because we both agreed we didn’t want it to sell out really quickly because we wanted people to get a proper chance at having what they wanted.”

“There’s nothing more upsetting than disappointing people. I just can’t believe it’s all nearly gone.”

Ad

“We are working out which ones you need restocked and we’ll get them back up as quickly as we can.”

Stacey’s collection received high praise online for it’s inclusive size range, offering petite and tall options – with sizing from 4 to 28.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Friends – ahead of the show’s upcoming reunion special.

The girls also talk Ariana Grande’s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez, and the fact Naomi Campbell just became a mother!

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.