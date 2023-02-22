Stacey Solomon ‘broody for a sixth child’ just weeks after giving birth

Stacey Solomon is reportedly “broody for a sixth child”, just weeks after giving birth.

The Loose Women star recently welcomed a daughter with her husband Joe Swash, and the couple have named her Belle.

Sharing the news via Instagram at the time, the former Queen of the Jungle wrote: “She’s Here 🤍🥲😭 Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.”

Stacey continued: “You literally flew into our world 😂… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe your here 🥹.”

“Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family 🥹.”

A source close to the mum-of-five has since claimed that she is broody for another child following the birth of Belle.

“Stacey knows people will think she’s mad for even thinking this, but having her fifth child has only made her more broody,” they said.

“She absolutely thrives in the chaos at home, so long as it’s all good spirits and none of the kids are fighting,” the source continued.

“Stacey has reassured [Joe] that if – and that’s a big if – they did have another baby, it would only bring them closer…”

“Joe knows he would be doing a disservice to his wife if he wasn’t listening to what she wants out of life, as she knows Stacey would do the same for him.”

Belle is Stacey’s third child with her husband Joe Swash.

The couple, who tied the knot at their home Pickle Cottage last July, already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.