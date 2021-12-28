Stacey Solomon announces the death of her beloved dog Theo: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Stacey Solomon has announced the death of her dog Theo.

The Loose Women panelist took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to her beloved pooch, who died the morning after Christmas Day.

She wrote: “🐾 Sweet Dreams Theo 🐾 😞 The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken.”

“Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop.”

“My lap has never felt so empty 😞 I miss you so much already. My little girl. But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives 😩”

“Thank you for everything Theo. For protecting me and the boys when we needed it most. For loving us no matter what and for holding on for so long and waiting to meet your little sister Rose.”

The former X Factor star continued: “Rex has had the best friend in you that he could ever have wished for and the boys have had the best protector in the whole wide world. Even though Rex is only little I know him, Zachary and Leighton will never ever forget you.”

“Peanut is missing his cuddle buddy very much so we are trying to make it up to him in our cuddles but I know it’s just not the same 😞”

“To the moon and back Theo ♥️ Forever ♥️ Sleep tight my beautiful little lady. 🥀”