Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘nervous’ about going back to work after maternity leave

Stacey Solomon has admitted she’s “nervous” about going back to work after maternity leave.

The Loose Women panelist gave birth to her daughter Rose on October 4, 2021, which was also her 32nd birthday.

The former X Factor star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share photos with her baby girl, and wrote: “I love my job so so much but oh my gosh I’m sad that my maternity leave is almost over. I’m getting so nervous to go back.”

Stacey also posted a video collage from when Rose was born, and added: “I’m actually so sad that three months has gone by already.”

“I’m so grateful to have had these beautiful months but why oh why does it go so quick.”

“It’s been the most magical three months Rose. I can still smell your newborn smell and I’m so grateful to still be boobing with you.”

Stacey and her fiancé Joe Swash are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

The couple, who got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020, are planning on getting married in July this year.