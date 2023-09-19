Stacey Solomon ‘absolutely heartbroken’ over death of friend and influencer Nicky Newman

Stacey Solomon has lead the tributes to influencer Nicky Newman, who has sadly died aged 35.

Nicky was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 30, and she had been documenting her illness online with her 300k Instagram followers.

In a post shared to the joint account she shared with her husband, Nicky wrote: “If you’re reading this it means I have died, I made it 5 & half years though, not bad for a stage 4 breastie ey.”

“And none of this ‘she fought her battle nonsense’, I didn’t lose anything, the cancer eventually took over & that’s okay, we all knew this would happen.”

“I don’t think we are ever prepared to hear the words, we think we are indestructible & a magic cure will appear, but the truth is we all live this life day to day (we just knew our days are shorter).”

She continued: “So please promise me to cherish those around you and give your friends and loved ones the biggest squeezes! GO GRAB LIFE! You never truly know what is coming around the corner – so don’t take anything for granted.

“You have all become a part of my legacy, my “Instagramily” in MR.G’s words and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here every step of the way. There is more to come (with some amazing things in the works) that will aim to continue that legacy, so stick around and keep being the amazing bootiful hoomans you all already are!”

“I’m a believer in energies and if people hold on to the positive energy we have created from this and other pages like it, then I will always be with you.”

The late influencer concluded her statement by writing: “Mr.G has some words to follow as we both wanted to do this part together x Love you all my bootiful hoomans! Nicky ☺️”

Taking to her Instagram Stories to reshare the post, Stacey wrote: “Never has a star shone brighter. Absolutely heart broken and devastated. Nicky thank you for everything…”

“I’m so grateful to have known you. I promise to go grab life & make the most of every single second of everyday.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden, who is also being treated for breast cancer, also posted a message to her late friend.

She wrote: “The most beautiful ray of sunshine who has done so much, and created a community and legacy that will live on. I hope you know all the help and awareness you have done and will always continue to do so.”

“I remember when I found out I needed a port your page I turned too! I will forever hold onto your lovely voice notes and will always think of you when I say Welsh Love. Thank you for being utterly incredible and a TRUE INSPIRATION.”

“I promise to grab life and deeply miss your radiance and positivity. Love to Mr G, your family, friends and huge community you created online.”

Popular influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, also made a heartfelt post on her Instagram.

She wrote: “I can’t believe the post I’ve just read. Like many others I have followed the incredible beautiful Nicky for a long time.”

“She has inspired millions to see the positive in every single day, to see the sunshine through every storm.”

“Nicky you’ll be forever loved and forever remembered. Sending all my love to your incredible husband, family and friends. Team ⚡️forever!”