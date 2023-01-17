Stacey Dooley welcomes first child with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has welcomed her first child with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton.

The TV presenter shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a photo of an envelope addressed to “Minnie’s parents”.

The new mum wrote: “💟 Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x””

A host of famous faces rushed to the comment section to congratulate Stacey on the news.

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh wrote: “Ah amazing news!!!!!! Congrats guys so happy for you ❤️❤️”

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman wrote: “Sending you three SO MUCH LOVE. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon added: “Congratulations honey bunch x welcome Minnie 😍”

Kevin and Stacey met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, and the pair went on to win the show.

A few months later, the couple confirmed they were dating.

They sparked engagement rumours back in December 2021, after Stacey was seen sporting a band on her ring finger in an Instagram post.