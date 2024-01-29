Sophie Turner goes Instagram official with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner and British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson have made their romance Instagram official.

The Game Of Thrones star, 27, was first linked to the 29-year-old in November, two months after her split from Joe Jonas came to light.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress shared a series of snaps from their recent ski trip.

Sophie tagged Peregrine, who goes by the name Perry, in the photos, in which they were joined by another couple.

She captioned the post: “Jägerbomb anyone?”

Peregrine, who previously dated Princess Olympia of Greece, is the eldest son and heir of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray.

The couple were first linked in November, when Sophie was seen wrapping her arms around Perry, whose family are said to be worth £224 million, in Paris.

The news came just two months after Sophie split from her pop star husband Joe Jonas.

The former couple were married for four years, and share two daughters together – Willa, three, and Delphine, 19 months.

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Their split later took a messy turn when the Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against Joe at the US District Court in New York, petitioning for the return of their two daughters to her native England.

In October, Sophie and Joe reached a temporary custody agreement, and later released a joint statement about their co-parenting dynamic.

They told Page Six: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.”

After reaching this agreement, Joe filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution, which he filed in Miami.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.

Sophie’s ex Joe has also moved on, and is rumoured to be dating former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree.