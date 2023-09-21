Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas to return their two daughters to England

Sophie Turner is suing her ex Joe Jonas to return their two children to her native England.

The Jonas Brothers star, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, earlier this month – after four years of marriage.

According to documents filed to the US District Court in New York, seen by DailyMail.com, the 27-year-old is petitioning for the return of their two daughters Willa, 3, and DJ, 1, to the UK.

The court filing reads: “Petitioner, Sophie Belinda Turner (the “Mother”), by and through her undersigned attorneys, files this Verified Petition for Return of Children to England (the “Petition”), against the Respondent, Joseph Adam Jonas (the “Father”).

The petition goes on to allege that Joe won’t return their children’s passports.

The documents state: “On or about September 17, 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation. The Mother reiterated the parties’ agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week.

“The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

“The next day, the Mother’s solicitor in England reconfirmed to the Father’s Florida attorney that the Mother intended to return home to England with the children as planned on September 20, 2023, and requested that the children’s passports be returned to the Mother.

“Based on the Father’s express statements that he will not return the children to England and will not return the children’s passports to the Mother, on September 20, 2023, the Mother has submitted her Hague Convention Application for Return to the Central Authority for England & Wales seeking the return of the children to England.”

In the filing, Sophie also claims they had plans for her and the kids to join Joe and his family on his band’s US tour before returning to the UK.

She said they were going to live in a rental property, before moving into a new home in December.

The Game of Thrones star also disputed Joe’s claim in his divorce filings that their daughters had lived in Florida for six months before announcing their split.

The documents read: “In furtherance of the parties’ shared plan, the children travelled to the United States with the Father and their nanny. Thereafter, the breakdown of the parties’ marriage happened very suddenly.

“The parties had an argument on August 15, 2023. On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida. On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce.

“In his divorce filing in Florida, the Father seeks, inter alia, divorce, a parenting plan, and a timesharing schedule to be ordered by the Florida state court. The Father incorrectly claims in his divorce filings that the children have resided in Florida for the six months prior to the filing of the Father’s Florida case.”

The petition goes on to claim: “The children were to be returned home to England on September 20, 2023. The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence.”

The former couple confirmed their split in a joint statement shared to Instagram earlier this month.

They wrote: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in Miami Dade County on September 5th, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken”.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.