Sophie Habboo reveals she ‘lost herself’ following the stress of planning her wedding to Jamie Laing

Sophie Habboo revealed she “lost herself” following the stress of planning her wedding to Jamie Laing.

The popular Made in Chelsea stars, who host the NewlyWeds podcast, officially tied the knot at a Chelsea Registry Office back in April.

The following month, the couple celebrated their nuptials by hosting a lavish second wedding in Seville, Spain.

Sophie has now revealed that she felt she “spread herself to thin” when it came to organising her wedding for 210 guests in Spain last year.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the reality TV star said: “The build-up to the wedding, as much as it was the most special day of my life, it was incredibly public and while I loved sharing that journey, I lost myself and I felt pulled in every direction… I felt really anxious.”

“I felt incredibly overwhelmed and once we got married, I felt that it was an amazing day, we’ve done it and we’re married now but I needed to get back to feeling like myself.”

“The best decision was to take some time to myself, ground myself, reevaluate things, and then be able to carry on and root myself.”

“It was so good for me taking time off social media and being by myself.”

“I love being open and I love Newlyweds and the community and everyone being on the journey with us but I needed that time and to have some privacy.”

“I was spreading myself a little bit too thin but now I have boundaries… I am lucky enough that I felt great and ready and so excited to come back,” Sophie added.

The 30-year-old previously took a break from social media , informing her followers that she needed space after her anxiety became “debilitating.”

Speaking of her husband’s support, Sophie revealed: “Jamie was amazing… I’m very lucky that I have an incredibly supportive husband.”

“Jamie has experienced anxiety and has been open about it and coming out of the other side… He really helped me through it.”

“I am in a much better space now, I feel happy and I almost feel lucky that I went through that period because it has made me grow and learn things… I have grown as a person.”

She continued: “Married life is glorious… it is glorious. It is very nice and feels very calm.”

“We’re married now, we’re in that zone and it’s great… it’s like how we were before but knowing that we’re never going to be apart… and also not having to plan something for 210 people.”