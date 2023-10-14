Scott van-der-Sluis reveals what fans can expect from Love Island Games: ‘It’s very different’

Scott van-der-Sluis has revealed what fans can expect from Love Island Games.

The former Shelbourne F.C. goalkeeper first appeared on Love Island UK earlier this summer, and enjoyed brief romances with Catherine Agbaje and Abi Moores.

Shortly after being dumped from the Majorcan villa, Scott jetted to Fiji to appear as a bombshell on Love Island USA.

During his one-week stint in the Love Island USA villa, Scott struck up a romance with Johnnie Olivia.

However, it appears the couple have decided not to pursue their romance, as the Welshman was recently confirmed as part of the 25-strong line-up for Love Island Games.

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

Speaking on social media recently, Scott said: “People aren’t sure what the deal is with Love Island Games – Love Island Games has already been recorded. It’s done, over.”

“Love Island Games people, be excited. It’s not Love Island like you know it. It’s not Love Island like you know it.”

“It’s very, very different. You’re gonna enjoy it. It’s very, very different to normal Love Island, that’s why I did it.”

It comes after Liberty Poole teased some exciting details about the upcoming series, which is due to air on Peacock on November 1.

In a recent interview with The UK Sun, Liberty admitted the full line-up has yet to be announced, meaning some former Love Island UK stars may make bombshell appearances.

The Birmingham native said: “It was so unexpected the twists and turns were mental, everyone is going to watch it and have no idea what to expect.”

“It took me ages to realise I was in Love Island Games and not Love Island.”

“It’s very physical, it’s typical Love Island with sexy challenges and there’s a physical aspect as well, and you need endurance and I do not have endurance.”

“I also forgot about the prize money at the end I can’t lie.”

Liberty admitted that Love Island Games pushed her out of her “comfort zone” and forced her to think “strategically” in some challenges.

“It’s still bikinis, sexy challenges, drama, flirting. You’ll see me in some funny outfits,” the reality star assured. “There’s always a bit of cheeky snogging.”

“Everyone was so good looking,” Liberty continued. “Everyone was fit.”

“It was different in a good way, definitely out of my comfort zone.”

“I think people are not going to expect the twists and turns, as cast we didn’t know what was going to happen next.”

“You couldn’t predict it, it was quite strategic, and I am not a strategic person. We had to work together.”

“We had Maya [Jama], she is obviously an amazing presenter, and Maura [Higgins]was presenting, and maybe there is another cheeky appearance from another Love Island cast member on the show…. But I can’t say more than that.”

“Maybe a bombshell, a lot of fit bombshells.”

Love Island Games premieres on Peacock on November 1.