Scarlett Moffatt reveals the gender of her first child with boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed the gender of her first child with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The Gogglebox star shared the news of her pregnancy last month, telling her followers: “It truly feels like a dream writing this caption. Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all.”

“You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon ☁️🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Scarlett shared a sweet black-and-white video, with the song Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles.

The clip changed to colour to reveal a gorgeous box of blue roses – signifying the couple are expecting a baby boy.

The 32-year-old wrote: “In the great words of the Beatles… ‘Here comes the SON’ 💙.”

“Picture the scene, me & Scott go to find out if we are having a little boy or girl. We decide we are going to open the envelope at home just the two of us, well we only made it to the first set of traffic lights before we opened it up 🤣.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

Scarlett continued: “Lots of happy tears and excitement and then we rushed to tell both our sets of parents and my nanny and auntie Kirsty.”

“It wasn’t a reveal party but it was very us and we wouldn’t have had it any other way 🤍☁️ #herecomesthesun.”

The couple, who have known each other for over 15 years, started dating in late 2018 and went public with their relationship in March 2019.

They briefly split in March 2021, but got back together just 24 hours after their break-up announcement.