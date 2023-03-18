Sam Thompson rushed to hospital in ‘excruciating pain’

Sam Thompson was rushed to hospital in “excruciating pain” from a mystery illness.

The Made in Chelsea star took to his Instagram story to update his 1.6 million followers on Friday.

The Love Island: Aftersun panellist, who is having a colonoscopy to find the source of his symptoms, told his fans: “Just swallowed a pill that has a camera in it!”

“Was super cool and was lighting up hahah,” Sam continued. “This contraption round my waist tracks it as it goes through the stomach.”

“Hopefully I’ll figure out what’s going on with my tummy.”

Referring to his girlfriend Zara McDermott, Sam said: “I have my helper with me today. Gonna be a good day for her.”

“So I’ve got to lie on my side so, apparently the stomach empties and the chemical can go all the way through me,” the 30-year-old said, before asking Zara: “And then, what happens?”

“I poo it out,” Sam excitedly said, as Zara explained: “You poo it out. You’ve got to make sure that machinery is on you for the next 10 hours.”

Sam and Zara first started dating back in 2019.

At the end of last year, the fan-favourite couple sent their followers into a frenzy as they shared a video of themselves kissing, with the caption: “SHE SAID YES!!! ❤️”

However, to the disappointment of fans, the post was not an engagement announcement, as the video then cut to a clip of Sam and Zara dancing to Drake and 21 Savage’s viral song Jimmy Cooks.

