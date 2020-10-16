Sam Smith reveals why they got kicked off popular dating app

The singer has opened up about their love life

Sam Smith has revealed they got kicked off popular dating app Hinge.

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 28-year-old opened up about dating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sam said: I’m still single. I’m on the frontline with all the single people still and it’s been difficult… I’ve gone on all the apps and stuff.”

When host Andy Cohen asked Sam if they took his advice to join Tinder, the singer replied: “I took your advice and I joined this dating site called Hinge in the U.K. and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me.”

Andy said: “That same thing has happened to me on dating apps but that’s why I wanted you to join Tinder because I have someone who can get you on there and verify you.”

Sam’s last high-profile romance was with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, but the pair split in 2018 after less than a year of dating.