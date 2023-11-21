Sam and Billie Faiers ‘sign multi-million pound deal’ which they hope ‘will open doors in the US’

Sam and Billie Faiers have reportedly signed a multi-million pound deal.

According to MailOnline, the former TOWIE stars are set for a bumper pay day, with each getting £1 million for a multi-year deal with Amazon’s podcast platform Wonderly.

The sisters, who launched their podcast The Sam and Billie Show in 2021, have set their sights on conquering the US.

A source told the publication: “The deal with Amazon marks a significant milestone for Sam and Billie and is the biggest deal Amazon has signed outside of the US.”

“The girls are hoping the deal will open doors for them in the US.”

The lucrative deal comes after Sam’s Revive Collagen brand netted more than £13 million in its first three years.

The brand, which specialises in ready to drink collagen, has been endorsed by well-known names such as Amanda Holden, Paloma Faith and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse.

A source told the publication: “Sam is one savvy businesswoman. She risked it all by starting the business, especially during the uncertain times of the lockdown.”

“She took no external investment and built the business from the ground up with her business partner.”

“With the business being profitable from day one and set to launch across the US next month, she firmly has her eyes set on becoming the global market leader in ingestible collagen.”

“Whilst she’s had a couple of business failures along the way, she’s definitely struck gold with Revive Collagen.”