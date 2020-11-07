Ruth Langsford reveals the brilliant way she reacted after male colleague pinched her bum

The incident happened when she was younger

Ruth Langsford reveals the brilliant way she reacted after male colleague pinched...

Ruth Langsford has revealed the brilliant way she reacted, after a male colleague pinched her bum on set when she was younger.

The 60-year-old was discussing her experiences of sexism on the White Wine Question Time podcast, when she opened up about the incident.

Ruth said: “I remember years ago when I had to take these big trays of tea around at certain times in the day for the VT engineers… it was all men.”

“We had a little kitchenette and for some reason it was deemed to be my job as a woman. I remember taking this tray round and a guy pinched my a**.”

“I put the tray down, I slapped his tea down, and said: ‘If you ever touch me again, I’ll break your f***ing arm.'”

During her chat with podcast host Kate Thornton, the This Morning host also said she hates when women are labelled “bossy”.

Ruth said: “You’d never call a man bossy. I mean if you were a guy and the editor of a magazine, they’d go ‘he’s so dynamic and young and amazing.'”

“Why is it like: ‘She’s really bossy and annoying.’ I think women have had to fight that and to some extent, still do. It will keep changing.”