Ruth Langsford admits to having her ‘heart ripped out’ as she gets emotional during interview

Ruth Langsford has admitted to having her “heart ripped out” during an emotional new interview.

The 63-year-old broke down in tears as she spoke about her son Jack’s departure from the family home to go to university.

The Loose Women star got candid about her struggle with Jack flying the nest, and told Hello Magazine how the first week was “horrendous”.

The presenter said: “That first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart ripped out.”

“I kept his bedroom door shut. I remember coming into his bedroom and crying and getting hold of the pillow, and I could smell him on the pillow, and had a good old cry.”

The 63-year-old said her coping mechanism was “shutting the door” and added the “first week was horrendous because I was just so used to having him around.”

Blue Peter icon Katy Hill showed her support on Instagram by commenting under a clip of her interview, writing: “Oh my goodness! Eldest off to uni in September and you’ve set me off @ruthlangsford! I feel you xxx.”

Another follower commented: “I feel your pain 🥰 I cried when my boys went to uni and sobbed all week when my oldest left home recently 💙 Miss him so much xx”

“It’s hard but it gets easier 💜 having three leave the nest was so hard at times and even now when they come to stay and then leave I often cry 😢 xx such a lovely lady xx”

Jack studies broadcast journalism at Salford University and turned 21 earlier this year.

Ruth shared a post to Instagram on her son’s special day and captioned it: “A wonderful weekend spent celebrating our son Jack’s 21st birthday… where did those years go?!!! Had to do my birthday table of course… it’s family tradition.”

The video shows the elaborate lengths Ruth went to for her son’s birthday, with 21 decorations everywhere you turn.

