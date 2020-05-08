The couple confirmed they were expecting just last month

Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome welcome first child

Rupert Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groome have welcomed their first child.

In a statement, the couple announced that they’re now proud parents to a baby girl.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” a representative told The Mirror.

“We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time,” they added.

The new parents are yet to reveal the name of their baby.

The Harry Potter star confirmed he was expecting his first child with Georgia in April, after she was spotted with a large baby bump.

At the time, a rep told the press: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.”

Rupert has been dating Georgia, best known for her role in Angus Thongs And Perfect Snogging, since 2011.

