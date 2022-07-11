Romeo Beckham ‘splits’ from girlfriend Mia Regan after three years together

Romeo Beckham has reportedly split from his girlfriend Mia Regan after three years together.

The couple sparked split speculation when eagled-eyed fans spotted that the 19-year-old footballer had deleted all traces of his model beau from Instagram.

A source has since told MailOnline: “Essentially the long distance relationship at their young ages took its toll.”

“Romeo and Mia are both lovely young people, they’re very fond each other and the family love Mia,” the insider added.

“She’s continuing to collaborate with Victoria Beckham through her work, but sadly Romeo and Mia aren’t together anymore.”

Romeo is currently playing as a midfielder with Florida based Inter Miami II, while Mia is primarily based in London. The source added: “He’s focused on his football and living in Miami and she’s in the UK, working on her modelling and influencer career.” “It’s amicable. The pair still support each other in their respective careers and she recently commented on him scoring for his club.”