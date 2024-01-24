Robbie William’s wife Ayda gives health update after being rushed to hospital

Robbie William’s wife Ayda has given concerned fans a health update after being rushed to the hospital.

The American actress, fell ill on a glamorous date night with her singer husband earlier this week.

The former X Factor judge took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to share her hospital ordeal with her 1 million followers.

She captioned the photo: “After a picture perfect evening, a less than picture perfect ending.”

Ayda also reassured fans that she is in safe hands as she recovers: “Back now and resting 🙏 Thanks to my amazing hubby @robbiewilliams for being by my side.”

The 44-year-old updated her fans again and shared a snap of her with her mother in the doctor’s waiting room.

The mother-of-four captioned the story: “Mom came with me to my doctor’s appointment today (yes, we were both decked out in our @shopayda gear :)”

The actress then posted another photo of herself lying on a hospital bed with monitors attached to her chest and stomach area.

She captioned the photo: “And after running a few tests…”

“The doctor gave me the all-clear 💪💪 So grateful 🙏 #F***ingfantastic”

The incident happened only a few months after her husband Robbie released his new Netflix docuseries which followed his life and career since Take That.

The series addressed crucial moments from his life, including his temporary break-up from Ayda many years ago.

At the time of their break-up, the singer was going through treatment for his prescription drug addiction.

Once Robbie completed his treatment, the pair went on a romantic holiday to Morocco to save their relationship.

In the documentary, Ayda said: “He is like ‘I can’t be in a relationship and I have to get better. I have to break up with you.”

“I understood it because I saw he was unwell and I remember thinking I just want you to get better whatever you need to do, and I was just so crestfallen. He was my soulmate and then he was gone.”

Once Robbie went fully drug-free, the pair reignited their romance officially and went on to mary at his home in Los Angeles in 2010.