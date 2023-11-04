Robbie Williams reveals the REAL reason he ended his relationship with Spice Girl in new docu-series

Robbie Williams has revealed the real reason he ended his relationship with Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell.

The pair enjoyed a romance together in the early noughties before they parted ways.

The 49-year-old singer opened up about his relationship with the Spice Girl in his new four-part documentary on Netflix – set to be released on November 8.

The Rock DJ singer revealed that he ended their relationship after a paparazzo falsely told the star that Geri was the reason they were being trailed by photographers.

This came after camcorder footage emerged of the pair on holiday in the South of France with Robbie’s song-writing partner, Guy Chambers, and his wife Emma.

The recording, included in Robbie’s new documentary, showed the happy pair on a yacht, wrestling and doing silly voices together.

Robbie told The Sun: “Geri kindly gave me permission to use (the footage).”

“That was a very important holiday for me because I was happy; because I wasn’t before and I wasn’t really for a long time after.”

“I have only amazing things to say about her now. I never accused her (of going to paps) at the time and obviously I know now she wasn’t,” the former Take That star added.

Robbie referred to their fling as “magical” and revealed on camera that it was the happiest he had been in a decade.

The singer ultimately admitted that it was his paranoia and trust issues that halted the relationship from going any further.

“It was a very confusing relationship, because she’s a girl and I’m a boy, we are very good friends trying to sort out the wreckage of the past.”

“I just found her company very, very easy. There is a silliness. We really got on really well. It was fun.” “We were a little gang that were sharing a very magical moment, in a magical place.” The pair were said to have bonded over their shared experiences in globally successful pop groups. The singer-songwriter is now happily married to Ayda Field, who he wed in 2010 after four years of dating. The couple share four children together – Teddy, 10, Charlie, 8, Coco, four, and Beau, three. Meanwhile, Geri is married to Christian Horner, the principal of Red Bull’s Formula 1 team. The couple share a six-year-old son, Montague, together, as well as two daughters, Bluebell, 17, and Olivia, eight, from their previous relationships.