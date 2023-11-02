Robbie Williams reveals his struggle with anorexia for the first time ahead of documentary release

Robbie Williams has opened up about his battle with anorexia for the first time.

The 49-year-old singer has revealed to The Sun that he believes it is fair to say he battled with anorexia and body dysmorphia throughout his career.

The former Take That star is set to release his upcoming Netflix docu-series on November 8th, which will give fans an intimate look into the singer’s career.

Robbie revealed that his documentary discusses his disordered eating, and revealed that at one time he survived on just one banana a day – amounting to just 90 calories daily.

“There’s been an overarching eating disorder that has been with me all my life, it’s a mixture of all the disorders,” he said.

“I had ‘bigorexia’, which is thinking you have no muscles and no size, and anorexia. There is a word that’s missing though, and that’s what I am. It was either restrictive or over-eating — I’ve never had it right.”

“There is an eating disorder… I’m just not sure which one is my brand,” the singer explained.

The star has opened up about his body dysmorphia before, most recently in an Instagram post in July where Robbie responded to his fans who noticed the singer’s slimmed-down physique.

Robbie wrote: “So, If a genie appeared and said you can either have your superpower be

the ability to fly or eat what you want and remain at your goal weight? I would go for Goal weight eating everyday. What about you?”

“I could write a book about self loathing where my body image is concerned. Like pure self hatred , the ugliness of feeling ugly.”

“I’m body dysmorphic and on top of being dysmorphic at times I can be 40+ pounds overweight. So you can imagine what my mind see’s. Or maybe you can’t either way its a fucking disaster.”

“At the moment I’m skinny.. But me being me my mind is going ‘F***ing great Rob , you managed to get skinny and now your old, congrats, golf clap’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

“The struggle is real, the sadness shocking. I’ve had it all my life. And it wont abate.”

“What is it that is hard wired in us, that is so calloused, that makes self acceptance and self love so difficult that it seems impossible?”

“Anyway, I’m not fishing for compliments. I’m sharing for sharing sake. I’m sharing for some sort of release I guess.”

“And if someone else recognises themselves in the words I’ve written maybe it helps both of us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

The four-part series will cover the media scrutiny Robbie received throughout his career, his adulation and addiction, break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact of his career on his mental health.

It will also feature 25 years’ worth of intimate, never-before-seen archives of Robbie.

The project was directed by Joe Pearlman and executive produced by Asif Kapadia and Dominic Crossley-Holland.