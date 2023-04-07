Robbie Williams expresses fears over Netflix series about his life

Robbie Williams has expressed his fears over an upcoming Netflix series about his life.

The multi-part series, which will launch later this year, will document the highs and lows of his career.

Speaking to The Sun, Robbie confessed he’s worried the episodes will be a flop.

The Rock DJ singer said: “We haven’t started shooting yet, but it’s supposed to be four episodes – four hours of airtime.”

“When it was first discussed, I thought, ‘I don’t deserve this’ and second, ‘It’s going to be s**t’. That’s how I think.”

“When I think about the documentary, I wonder how they plan to fill four hours. That’s not going to work.”

“Negative thoughts are always on my mind,” Robbie added.

“I really hope that in the end I will think again that I was completely wrong.”

The Netflix series has been described as an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born entertainer who has been in the limelight for more than 30 years”.

The series will cover the media scrutiny Robbie received throughout his career, his adulation and addiction, break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact of his career on his mental health.

It will feature 25 years’ worth of intimate, never-before-seen archives of Robbie.

The project is being directed by Joe Pearlman and executive produced by Asif Kapadia and Dominic Crossley-Holland.