Robbie Williams expresses fears over Netflix series about his life

Robbie Williams has expressed his fears over an upcoming Netflix series about his life.

The multi-part series, which will launch later this year, will document the highs and lows of his career.

Speaking to The Sun, Robbie confessed he’s worried the episodes will be a flop.

The Rock DJ singer said: “We haven’t started shooting yet, but it’s supposed to be four episodes – four hours of airtime.”

“When it was first discussed, I thought, ‘I don’t deserve this’ and second, ‘It’s going to be s**t’. That’s how I think.”

“When I think about the documentary, I wonder how they plan to fill four hours. That’s not going to work.”

“Negative thoughts are always on my mind,” Robbie added.

“I really hope that in the end I will think again that I was completely wrong.”

The Netflix series has been described as an “unfiltered, in-depth examination of a global icon and natural-born entertainer who has been in the limelight for more than 30 years”.

Robbie and his wife Ayda

The series will cover the media scrutiny Robbie received throughout his career, his adulation and addiction, break-ups, reunions, recovery, and the impact of his career on his mental health.

It will feature 25 years’ worth of intimate, never-before-seen archives of Robbie.

The project is being directed by Joe Pearlman and executive produced by Asif Kapadia and Dominic Crossley-Holland.

