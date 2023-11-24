Robbie Williams breaks silence over fan death at his concert in Sydney

Robbie Williams has broken his silence over a fan death at his concert in Sydney earlier this week.

It has been reported that a woman in her 70s fell tragically to her death at the singer’s gig in Moore Park, Sydney.

St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney confirmed that the woman, identified as Robyn Hall, passed away on Tuesday evening.

During his performance in Melbourne on Wednesday evening, the 49-year-old singer ended his concert by expressing his sympathies to the woman and her family.

The Rock DJ singer told the crowd: “When something happens like this, it breaks my heart.”

“I’ve been thinking about it an awful lot, and I’ve thought about it all the way through the show tonight.”

“She was somebody just like you that came to the gig, just like you did tonight,” the star added.

Robbie finished his set by performing his hit single, Angels, and dedicated it to the late fan.

Melbourne: thank you for two sensational nights. Love you, Rob x pic.twitter.com/wpkvs8iKzJ — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) November 24, 2023

A New South Wales Ambulance spokesman told The Daily Mail Australia: “We were called in to reports of a woman in her 70s who had fallen.”

“We treated her on scene to injuries to her face and head and took her to St Vincent’s Hospital in a critical condition.”

“The patron was attended to immediately by venue staff and a nearby guest who is a qualified medical professional,” they added.

However, Ms. Hall sadly passed away in hospital due to the injuries she sustained in the fall.