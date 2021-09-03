Richard E Grant announces the death of his beloved wife Joan: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Richard E Grant has announced the death of his beloved wife Joan Washington.
The 64-year-old actor shared the devastating news on Twitter, after his wife of 35 years passed away on Thursday night.
Alongside a touching video of them dancing, Richard wrote: “Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night.”
🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja
— Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021
“35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift.”
“Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine,” he added.
Richard married dialect coach Joan in 1986, and the couple shared a daughter named Olivia together.
The actor is also stepdad to Joan’s son Tom, who she had from a previous relationship.