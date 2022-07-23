Renée Zellweger ‘in talks’ for Bridget Jones comeback

Renée Zellweger is reportedly in talks to make a comeback as the whimsical Bridget Jones.

As reported by The Sun, producers have been “secretly” working on the project.

The rumoured film will be the franchise’s fourth instalment, and will follow the character through motherhood as it picks up from the events of ‘Bridget Jones’ Baby.

Bridget Jones’ last appearance on the big screen was six years ago, when she was pregnant and trying to figure out who the father was.

“There have been few more successful or more popular rom-coms than Bridget Jones over the last couple of decades, but everyone thought this one was done for good,” a source told the outlet.

“However the producers always knew there was a huge market for another sequel when the right story was available, and this feels like the right time to tell it.”

“It will be seven or eight years since the last movie by the time this one hits the big screen, and fans will be desperate to find out what happened. It’s a British classic.”

The 2016 film ‘Bridget Jones’ Baby’ saw Colin Firth reprise his role as Mark Darcy, while a new love interest was introduced – Jack Qwant, played by Patrick Dempsey.

Hugh Grant didn’t make an appearance as the playboy Daniel Cleaver, however, the end of the film teased the possibility of his return.

The first film in the franchise ‘Bridget Jones’ Diary’, was released in 2001 and was based on the book of the same name.

The 2004 sequel was titled ‘Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason’, and the franchise wasn’t extended until 12 years later with ‘Bridget Jones Baby’.