Renée Zellweger has good news for fans of Bridget Jones

Renée Zellweger has revealed she’d love to play Bridget Jones in a fourth movie.

The actress hasn’t played the beloved character since she starred in 2016’s Bridget Jones’ Baby, which saw her start a family with her on-off beau Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth.

Speaking on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, Renée was asked if she would like to step into Bridget’s shoes one more time.

The 52-year-old replied: “I hope so. I hope so. I mean, it’s fun, you know, she’s so much fun.”

“I love being in her shoes. I mean, it makes me giggle, you know, every day on set the choices that we get to make about just how awkward we can make her circumstances.”

“It’s just so much fun. I find her so endearing … her self-deprecating sort of determination.”

“I love her. And I think it’s really rare to get to follow a character through different stages in her life.”

The Oscar winning actress continued: “And in a way that we find her relatable, because she parallels our own life experiences at that time.”

“I mean, Helen did write another book, so there’s that.”