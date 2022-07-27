Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney trial to be turned into two-part drama series

Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel trial against Coleen Rooney is being turned into a two-part drama series.

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, which will air on Channel 4, will reconstruct explosive scenes that played out in court in real-life.

The High Court trial took place over the course of a week in May, and a judgement in the case is expected soon.

The two-part programme will use real court transcripts from the libel trial to recreate scenes from inside the courtroom.

Actors will play the parts of Rebekah and Coleen, as well as their respective husbands Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney.

The series will also feature real analysis from the media and social media.

Director Oonagh Kearney said: “This trial utterly captivated the public with its daily feed of entertaining exchanges and jaw-dropping reveals. But behind this, is a story of two women under constant public scrutiny, fighting for their reputations.”

Tom Popay, creative director at Chalkboard added: “The #WagathaChristie phenomenon has become one of the most talked about moments in the history of social media.

“The court case that followed has captivated the entire nation but very few people actually got to see what happened inside the courtroom.”

Rebekah launched a libel lawsuit against Coleen back in 2020, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May.

The highly-publicised trial saw both WAGs give evidence in court, as Rebekah tried to prove she wasn’t behind the leaks.

However, Coleen defended her claim in court on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

