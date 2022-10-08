Radio DJ ‘biggest signing yet’ for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022

BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles is reportedly the “biggest signing yet” for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022.

A source told The Sun: “Chris is a huge signing for I’m A Celebrity and they have been trying to sign him for years.”

“Previously he’s turned them down for a number of reasons, but this year feels like the right time.”

“Chris has signed up and is preparing himself mentally and physically to go Down Under,” the source continued.

“Fans of the show are in for a real treat and Chris has no doubt there will be some people who will be ringing to vote for him to do some of the gruelling trials.”

“This a huge moment for him and he cannot wait to get stuck in.”

The line-up for this year’s I’m A Celeb has not yet been confirmed, but a host of famous faces have already been linked to the show.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé, singer Boy George, and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner have all reportedly signed up for the upcoming series.

The hit series is set to return to the Australian jungle later this year after being filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales for the past two years.

There is also an All Stars spin-off of the show in the works, which will air next year.

