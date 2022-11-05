Rachel Stevens teases S Club 7 reunion

Rachel Stevens has teased an S Club 7 reunion.

The group, which was originally formed in 1998, consisted of Rachel and her bandmates Jo O’ Meara, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Hannah Spearritt.

S Club 7 announced their disbandment during a live performance in 2003.

The band reunited to appear on BBC Children in Need’s telethon back in 2014.

Speaking to The UK Sun about whether she would take part in another S Club 7 reunion, Rachel admitted: “I would definitely.”

“I always say the same thing that getting seven of us together, it’s different to any band really because there is those extra two make who make a difference logistically.”

“If everyone was up for it. One million per cent.”

When asked whether the members of the band still chat to each other, Rachel revealed: “Yeah we do keep in contact.”

In 2019, it was reported that S Club 7 were in talks for a 20-year reunion, with a tour in 2020.

“There is talks in between band members now about doing a reunion arena tour next year,” a source told The Sunday Mirror at the time.

“A lot of the bandmates are up for it. It’s still early days but they are talking, and fans may be in for a treat in 2020.”

“It all makes perfect sense for a reunion celebrating 20 years of S Club 7.”

The band were at the height of their success in 2000, with hits like Never Had A Dream Come True and Reach.

It was reported back in August 2019 that the band had signed contracts to take part in the 2020 tour; it’s unclear whether the tour didn’t go ahead because of the Covid-19 pandemic, or because the rumours were untrue.