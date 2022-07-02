Rachel Stevens announces shock split from her husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens and her husband Alex Bourne have parted ways.

The former S Club 7 star announced the sad news by sharing a statement on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Bourne (@alexleebourne)

“While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other,” she continued.

“I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family.”

Rachel and Alex, who were childhood sweethearts, share two children together – Amelie, 11, and Minnie, 8.

The couple tied the knot at Claridge’s in London back in 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Stevens (@msrachelstevens)