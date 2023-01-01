Professor Green reveals he was rushed to hospital after terrifying near brush with death

Professor Green has revealed he was rushed to hospital after a terrifying near brush with death.

The rapper, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, suffered a seizure that could have killed him.

The star smashed his head onto steel and concrete and suffered convulsions for eight minutes.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Professor Green shared a photo of his bruised face as part of a look back through his year.

He wrote: “This also happened. (In April). I had a grand mal seizure while home alone, fell face down into steel and concrete and convulsed for 8 minutes repeatedly hitting my head and face – I’ve never watched the cctv.”

“The bruising internally was more the issue and I’ve been clawing my way back ever since.”

“It was caused by a culmination of things, but largely I’d not been taking care of myself, the opposite in fact. I nearly lost my family, my family then nearly lost me. Deal with shit. If you don’t, it’ll deal with you.”

In 2019, Professor Green sustained a number of serious injuries after suffering a seizure at his London home.

The rapper was rushed to hospital at the time, after he suffered three horrific seizures, which caused him to fracture his cervical vertebrae.

The incident took place just hours before he was scheduled to launch his UK tour in Cardiff, which was subsequently cancelled.