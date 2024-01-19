Prince Harry withdraws libel claim against newspaper

Prince Harry has withdrawn his libel claim against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex had sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over a February 2022 article about his legal challenge against the Home Office regarding his security detail in the UK.

The article was headlined: “How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over bodyguards a secret … then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put positive spin on the dispute.”

ANL defended the article, and argued that it expressed an “honest opinion” and did not cause “serious harm” to his reputation.

The 39-year-old previously attempted to have their defence struck out.

But in a ruling last month, Mr Justice Nicklin refused to “strike out” ANL’s defence, stating that the publisher had a “real prospect” of arguing its case.

The Duke of Sussex was subsequently ordered to pay the newspaper’s costs of £48,447 by December 29th.

A spokesperson for the publisher has since confirmed to the PA news agency that Prince Harry has now withdrawn his case against them.