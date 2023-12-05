Prince Harry challenges Home Office over decision to downgrade security in the UK

Prince Harry has made a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his security protection when visiting the UK.

The Duke of Sussex wants to overturn a ruling that saw his security status downgraded after he stepped down as a senior working member of the royal family.

The 39-year-old is challenging the decision by Ravec, the committee to which the Home Office delegates security decisions on royals and other public figures.

In February 2020, the Home Office – which is responsible for policing, immigration and security, decided that the Duke of Sussex would stop receiving personal police security while in the UK, even if he were to fund it himself.

On the first day of a three-day hearing in London on Tuesday, Harry’s barrister, Shaheed Fatima KC, claimed he had been treated unlawfully.

In written arguments, she told the court: “Ravec should have considered the ‘impact’ that a successful attack on C [the claimant, Harry] would have, bearing in mind his status, background, and profile within the royal family – which he was born into and which he will have for the rest of his life – and his ongoing charity work and service to the public.”

“Ravec should have considered, in particular, the impact on the UK’s reputation of a successful attack on C.”

Sir James Eadie, for the Home Office, said in written arguments that the “bespoke manner” in which Harry’s security arrangements had been dealt with “reflected the very particular combination of circumstances in his case”.

“It is judged to be right in principle that the allocation of finite public resources which results from protective security provided by the state be allocated to individuals who are acting in the interests of the state through their public role.”

The hearing will continue until Thursday, with a ruling from the judge expected to be reserved to a later date.