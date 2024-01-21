Prince Harry and Meghan ‘reach out to King Charles and Kate Middleton’ amid their respective health scares

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly reached out to King Charles and Kate Middleton amid their respective health scares.

According to The Mirror, the couple have sent messages of support to the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, and King Charles, who is preparing to undergo treatment for his enlarged prostate.

A source told the outlet: “The King and the Princess of Wales have received support from Prince Harry and Meghan regarding their health.”

“The Duke and Duchess contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes.”

Kate is said to be “doing well” after her surgery at The London Clinic, but won’t return to official duties until after Easter.

Contact from Harry and Meghan will be considered an olive branch, almost two months after the release of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame, which has caused fresh drama between Harry and his family.

Tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Royal family reached fever pitch late last year, following the release of Scobie’s new book about the British royals.

In November, copies of Endgame were urgently pulled from shelves in the Netherlands due to a translation “error”.

In a statement, publishers Xander said: “[We are] temporarily withdrawing the book by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

The Dutch version of the book named two members of the Royal family who allegedly questioned the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.

In March 2021, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in a televised interview that a member of the Royal family had raised “concerns” about Archie’s skin colour.

The couple refused to reveal who had made the comments at the time.

Scobie has insisted he never mentioned their names in any version of the book, and has denied it was a publicity stunt to sell copies.

He told the chatshow RTL Boulevard: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, the publisher will correct them.

“I wrote the English version. There was no version from me in which names were mentioned.”

The book claims that Meghan previously wrote a letter to King Charles, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, expressing her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family.

According to Scobie, the letters revealed the identity of two people that allegedly took part in conversations about Archie’s skin colour.

In the book, he writes: “Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

But after their names appeared in the Dutch version of the book, Piers Morgan dramatically shared their identities on live TV in the UK.

Speaking on his TalkTV show Uncensored, the presenter revealed the names of the two royals caught up in the racism row.

The 58-year-old said he wanted to reveal their names in order to allow an “open debate” on what really happened.

He also said he did not believe “any racist comments were ever made by any members of the Royal family”.

According to The Telegraph, Buckingham Palace is now considering taking legal action.

Omid Scobie has denied he interviewed Harry or Meghan for the book, but has confirmed they have “mutual friends”.

During an interview with The Times, he said: “I have mutual friends with [Meghan], and that definitely helps with getting information and breaking details.”