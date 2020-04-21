Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal they video called the Queen to wish her happy birthday

It comes just days after the couple said they wanted to keep their lives out of the public eye

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal they video called the Queen to...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the news that they called the Queen on her birthday – despite saying they wanted to keep their personal life private just days ago.

The former senior Royals had sent a highly criticised letter to multiple media publications on Sunday night, saying they would no longer respond to requests or claims and no longer wanted to work with their publication.

However, on Tuesday, the couple leaked the news that they made a private video call to Queen Elizabeth, to celebrate her 94th birthday.

According to reports, the couple video called the Monarch from their new LA home, and they had their son Archie on screen.

Given that the Queen hadn’t seen her great-grandson since before Christmas, she was said to have been delighted to see Archie once again.

Harry and Meghan’s publicists released the information to just a select few media outlets,

However, Buckingham Palace had stated they wanted all calls with the Queen on her birthday were to be “low key” and to be “kept private”.

Just last week Royal reps said that there would not be a large celebration for her birthday – given the current coronavirus pandemic,

Many have questioned the release of details concerning the private conversation, given that both Meghan and Harry had stated they wanted Archie to be kept out of the public eye, but they specifically mentioned him on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Meghan will face a court battle this Friday via video conference, as she continues legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a letter she wrote to her father in confidence.

As the court case begins, text messages between Meghan and Harry and her father Thomas Markle were released.

