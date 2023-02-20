Presenter Dan Walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being hit by a car

Presenter Dan Walker has revealed he is “lucky to be alive”, after being hit by a car this morning.

The former BBC Breakfast host took to Twitter to share snaps of his bloodied face, after a car crashed into him while he was on his bike.

He wrote: “Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken.”

Bit of an accident this morning.

Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene.

This is my smiling 😂

Thankful for our NHS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jt4FdaQDUU — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 20, 2023

The 45-year-old continued: “Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my smiling. Thankful for our NHS.”

Dan was then inundated with well wishes from his followers, with one writing: “Oh Dan!! Oh my goodness! Hope you are okay!! This looks so bad so can’t believe you still see the funny side. Rest up lovely and just be looked after!”

Another tweeted: “Ouch! That looks painful. Nice to see you’re in good spirits though Dan. Hope you’re healed up soon.”