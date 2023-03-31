Pregnant Shaughna Phillips reveals she was rushed to hospital after ‘baby stopped moving’

Shaughna Phillips has revealed she was rushed to hospital after her “baby stopped moving”.

The 28-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Billy, who was recently charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Billy will appear at London’s Southwark Crown Court on a later date.

Shaughna told OK! magazine: “A few weeks ago, I went to the hospital because I thought I had reduced movements in my belly – which turned out to be ok – but as I was 38 weeks pregnant, the doctor told me they would induce me.”

“It massively made me panic and I told them I didn’t feel ready to give birth, but they kept me overnight and put me in a post-natal ward where babies had already been born.”

“I felt like I was being pushed into getting an induction when I wasn’t ready, so I had a really bad night, and especially being on a ward full of women that have just given birth and I was on my own, it was traumatising.”

“Thankfully another doctor came the next day and told me I had other options, but now I am definitely ready for the baby to come.”

Shaughna had been due to give birth on March 25.

However, the Love Island star has made an appointment to be induced on Sunday, April 2.