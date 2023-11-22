Pregnant Lucy Watson reveals that she has chosen a ‘very uncommon but traditional’ name

Lucy Watson has revealed that she has decided on an “uncommon but traditional name” for her first born son.

The Made in Chelsea star and her husband James Dunmore announced they were expecting their first child together back in September.

The TV personality has now opened up in an Instagram Q&A where she revealed the news.

In her Instagram story, the 32-year-old revealed that herself and James are “90% there with the name.”

Lucy continued: “I’m sure, but James isn’t 100%… but I’m the decisive one and he hates making decisions.”

The reality TV star then revealed to her 1.1 million followers: “The name we have is very uncommon, but traditional at the same time.”

The mum-to-be has also recently opened up about how difficult it was to stay strong throughout her struggle with fertility.

In a YouTube video, Lucy told her subscribers: “Another kind of coping mechanism for trying to conceive is meditation. I know it sounds ridiculous but sometimes you can feel so down and so like you’re in a never-ending pit of negativity, you just don’t know how to feel happy.”

“It’s hard because James and I have gone through this. We had this period of time in our life where it was thing after thing after thing, not only fertility related, and it could be hard at times for us to feel good and happy.”

The former TOWIE star emotionally admitted that she’s aware there are no guarantees in pregnancy and that her journey could end at any point.

The reality star took a deep breath before saying: “I am basically so grateful for where I am today.”

“I’m pregnant with my son,” Lucy continued. “Obviously I know this journey could end tomorrow, or the next day like I don’t know how long this is going to last or if it if we’ll make it to the end or get to the point of having a baby in arms.”

“But I’m just enjoying every moment and just living for every day because we’ve fought to get here and we are so grateful to be here.”

“I’m just choosing to love every moment really and it’s surreal, still to this day it is surreal but it is the most amazing feeling and I really hope that anyone out there who is struggling gets to experience it too and I hope that this video has helped.”

Lucy continued: “There was a time in my life when I felt like every few weeks someone was telling me they were pregnant and it’s the strangest feeling.”

“I wouldn’t feel jealousy, I wouldn’t feel angry, I would feel so so happy for those people a lot of those people were people who had actually also been on their own struggles and I’d be happy for them but I think it would also shine a light on my own struggles for me personally.”

“It would make me feel even more alienated. It just seems like everywhere you go everywhere you look people have children you’re walking around and there’s just people walking on the street with their kids.”

“You just feel like ‘why why is it happening for everyone else?’ Obviously it’s not everyone else because we know that, but why does it seem to be happening for all these people and it can’t happen for me.”

“Then there’s that question of ‘will it ever happen?’ That was the thing that I always struggled with, not how long it takes but will it ever happen.”

“I know there are people out there who it doesn’t ever happen for and that’s kind of why I created this video because I just thought if there’s something that I’ve said here that maybe you’ve not ever thought of, or maybe something that you’ve never tried it might help you,” the star added.