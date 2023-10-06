Pregnant Lucy Watson holds back tears as she discusses ‘painful’ fertility struggles

Lucy Watson has posted an emotional video discussing the “pain” of fertility struggles, after announcing she’s expecting her first child with her husband James Dunmore.

The former Made In Chelsea stars, who tied the knot in 2021, shared the exciting news via Instagram last month.

The 32-year-old has since admitted their journey to starting a family hasn’t been easy, and she wasn’t sure it could “ever happen”.

In a video shared on TikTok, the mum-to-be held back tears as she discussed her journey to get pregnant.

She said: “Hi I am just here with a little update. So a lot of you have probably seen that I am in fact pregnant, which is so surreal to me even at this stage and it’s weird to say it.

“But I thought I owed it to anyone going through struggles with fertility to do a little video just acknowledging your pain, basically, because….”

Feeling overcome with emotion, Lucy took a break to compose herself as she said: “Sorry, I didn’t want to get emotional.. this was not the plan, hang on…”

After pressing record again, Lucy said: “Sorry, I’m just emotional as it is at the moment anyway, but I just want to acknowledge those with fertility issues as I know that my [pregnancy] news would have been triggering for a lot of people and I respect that and I can relate to that.”

“Fertility problems aren’t spoken about enough and if you’ve had a normal cycles and periods you assume it will happen really quickly for you,” she continued.

“I had a few friends going through the same problems at the same time and some had harder journeys than others. I want to do a longer video on all I’ve learnt over the past two years and when I want to learn about something I’m pretty thorough.

“I’ve seen a lot of specialists and read a lot about this topic so I will do a longer video on that…”

Lucy explained: “I also wanted to say for people that do want children, if you have the financial option to get testing done then do it sooner rather than later don’t wait until you’re ready to try.

“There can be so much going on under the surface – this applies to men and women by the way.

“You can always get a scan or sperm analysis to see where you are now and it doesn’t mean things can’t improve but if things aren’t great you don’t want things to deteriorate you want to take control.”

“That’s my advice I wanted to get out there as it is not spoken about enough, there is so much to be done if there is negative news and the technology is insane now. Knowledge is power.

“I know not everyone can afford testing but some is available on the NHS if you are persistent, I have to say I’ve learnt the NHS isn’t the best but if you’re persistent they can be really helpful.”

Lucy signed off her video by saying: “I’m not miserable by the way! I’m just emotional and this can be a really hard topic to talk about. I am going to carry on talking about it and help others as much as I can!”