Popular reality star announced as Mollie King’s replacement on BBC Radio 1

Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing has been announced as Mollie King’s replacement on BBC Radio 1.

Announcing the news via his Instagram on Friday, the reality star wrote: “This is FREAKING exciting – he’s only gone and got himself a BBC Radio 1 Job 🙌🤯!!”

“I will be covering the amazing Mollie King’s slot on Radio 1 while she’s on maternity leave. Matt Edmondson, I hope you’re ready for me!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Laing (@jamielaing)

A host of famous faces rushed to the comments section of the post to congratulate Jamie on his exciting news.

CAPITAL FM DJ Roman Kemp wrote: “Yes bro 🙌,” while Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson said: “Only the beginning my man!! 🙌”

Mollie, who Jamie is replacing on the station, said: “Enjoy every minute Jamie! 🙌🙌🙌,” and Love Island’s Luca Bish and Antigoni Buxton respectively commented: “Yes bro 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥,” and “Ahh this is amazing Jamie! Congratulations 👏🏼”

Mollie King is set to welcome her first child with her fiancé Stuart Broad.

The Saturdays star announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram at the time, with a sweet black and white snap of her beau kissing her pregnant belly.

She captioned the post: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M O L L I E K I N G (@mollieking)