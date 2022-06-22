Mollie King announces she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Stuart Broad

The Saturdays star Mollie King has announced she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Stuart Broad.

The singer announced the news on Instagram with a sweet black and white snap of her beau kissing her pregnant belly.

She captioned the post: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon ❤️.”

A host of famous faces took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their exciting news.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore wrote, “Delighted for you both! Massive congrats ❤️ so much love! Xxx,” as Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh said, “Lovely news congrats! ❤️.”

Mollie’s former The Saturdays bandmates also congratulated the couple.

Una Healy commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Frankie Bridge wrote, “Can. Not. Wait! 😍,” Rochelle Humes said, Best news ever 🤍,” and Vanessa White added, “Incredible news! ❤️.”

The English cricketer shared the same snap to his Instagram and captioned the post, “Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead! ❤️.”

Mollie and Stuart dated on and off since 2012 before announcing their engagement in January 2021.