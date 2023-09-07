Popular Love Island star returns to her day job

Whitney Adebayo has revealed she’s returned to her day job, after finding fame on Love Island.

The 25-year-old, who appeared on the 2023 summer series of the dating show, is the owner of a wig business called CC Hair – which stands for Candy Corner.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the fan favourite contestant revealed she plans on carrying on the business.

Speaking about starting the business, Whitney said: “Like a lot of us girls I’ve always had a passion for hair, however I noticed a lot of flaws in the hair industry that I couldn’t overlook which is why I started Candy Corner in my second year of university.”

“The goal was to break traditional beauty standards and social status rooted in the hair industry and build a community that comes together to genuinely support each other through their love of hair.”

Whitney came in second place on the latest season of Love Island, alongside her beau Lochan Nowacki.