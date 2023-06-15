Popular Love Island star leads the line-up for Celebrity MasterChef

Dani Dyer leads the line-up for the new season of Celebrity MasterChef.

The popular Love Island star, who recently welcomed twins with her footballer beau Jarrod Bowen, shared the news via Instagram on Thursday morning.

She wrote: “Sooo excited to let you all know that I’m gonna be on this year’s #CelebrityMasterChef! 👩‍🍳😂 it’ll be out soon on BBC One and @bbciplayer.”

Dani isn’t the only Love Island star set to appear on the show – as Luca Bish has also joined the line-up, alongside The Wanted’s Max George, Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell, and The Inbetweeners actor James Buckley.

They will join Black Eyed Peas rapper Richie Anderson, entertainer Dave Benson Phillips, broadcaster Terry Christian, and comedians Marcus Brigstocke and Shazia Mirza.

Pop star Jamelia and opera singer Wynne Evans, soap actress Amy Walsh, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole, radio broadcaster Remi Burgz and former glamour model Sam Fox complete the line-up.

Katie Attwood, series editor, said: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more.”

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, added: “It’s 2023 and Celebrity is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”

Celebrity Masterchef will return to BBC One this summer.

