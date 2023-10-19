Popular Love Island star ‘in talks’ to appear on All Stars series

Chloe Burrows is reportedly in talks to appear on Love Island: All Stars.

The 28-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the dating show back in 2021, coming in second place overall with her then-boyfriend Toby Amorolaran.

The former couple split at the end of last year and since then, Chloe has appeared on Channel 4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

According to The UK Sun, Chloe is top of bosses priority list for the upcoming All Stars series – which will air early next year.

An insider told the publication: “Ask fans of the show for their Love Island legends and Chloe Burrows name is always mentioned – viewers loved her with Toby but she’s one of the few who is just as popular as a single, too.”

“If anything, she is even more loved now than she was during her series’ time in the spotlight.”

“No one has been officially confirmed and signed for All Stars yet and as you can imagine, Chloe’s schedule is demanding but everyone hopes this works out as she’s considered one of the top priority signings.”

An ITV spokesman told the outlet: “No Islanders have been confirmed for the forthcoming series of Love Island: All Stars at this stage.”

It comes after Chloe’s ex Toby was confirmed for the upcoming Love Island Games – which will join Peacock next month.

The series is set to bring together Islanders from the UK, USA and Australia versions of the hit dating show for a second shot of love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.