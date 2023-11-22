Popular Love Island star defends pal Nella Rose over THAT I’m A Celeb row

Indiyah Polack has defended her pal Nella Rose over that explosive argument with Fred Sirieix.

On Tuesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the two campmates came to blows.

During her appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Lorraine, Indiyah admitted that she expected Nella and Fred to clash.

Indiyah said: “I just feel from first impressions, Fred has such a big personality and it could maybe come across as bossy and Nella has a big personality herself so I could see them clashing, I didn’t expect it to be over this.”

“I don’t think Fred had any malicious intent. But none of us are Nella in a sweaty jungle, eating rice and beans. I do hope they can get over it.”

After Lorraine suggested Nella would’ve been better addressing the issue up front, the Love Island star said: “I think the whole situation can be taken with a pinch of salt.”

“With knowing that Nella’s father passed away, maybe Fred could have thought about that.”

On Tuesday night, viewers saw the First Dates star try to offer the YouTuber rice, but she ignored his calls to her.

In the Bush Telegraph, Nella explained: “Last night after dinner Fred made a comment about him basically how he could be my dad. I took offence to that because one of the first conversations we had together was me opening up about the fact that my dad’s passed away.”

Fred asked again: “Seriously Nella, you should eat, don’t you think? Nella? Nella? Nella?”

Nella said: “Right, so why does he keep calling me?,” before Fred called again: “Nella?”

Nella in the Bush Telegraph continued: “I didn’t say anything about it last night because I was kind of just annoyed about it. So I slept on it and I kind of thought about it and I was just like, this is not the kind of person I want to be around.”

Fred approached the YouTube star and said, “Nella? Darling? You don’t want to eat?” and she replied, “Can you leave me alone?”

The First Dates star answered: “OK… What have I done to you?”

Nella explained he’d made a comment the day before, saying: “You know that my mum’s dead, and you know that my dad’s dead. You know that, right?”

“I’ve come to find out that every time I wanna get creative around the fire, or I want to have something my way, my own food that I am entitled to, my way, you tend to get an attitude, right?”

“So yesterday, when I wanted to burn fat that you were going to throw away anyways, it’s not even something that we needed to survive in camp, you turned around to me, with an attitude and said, ‘You know I could be your dad, right?’”

“To me, I don’t care how you said it to me, it’s disrespectful and I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t want to be around you,” Nella explained. “I only allow people to disrespect me once. You hurt my feelings. I was very upset… you keep trying to speak to me when I don’t want to speak to you. I would rather stay away from you, I don’t want to eat your food, I don’t want to talk to you. We can just live, you live on that side, I live on this side.”

Fred replied: “I am so sorry. Can I just say? First of all, I am sorry I’ve offended you. I am unaware that you felt offended. I am unaware that what I said would lead to this conversation, I only said that in a way because I am older than you, I am 51 and you’re 26.”

Nella said: “I’m not stupid, you’re not going to little girl me, you’re not,” to which Fred explained: “Nella, it wasn’t like that at all. Either I made a mistake and I said something and I offended you, I’m really sorry. I’m really sorry you feel like this.”

Nella said: “I accept your apology, but in order for us to live in this camp together, I don’t want to eat no food that you’re cooking, don’t talk to me, you stay over there, I stay over here and we can live. I’m good. Yeah. You stay over there. Look at your face, you’re smiling.”

Fred went on to ask: “You could have said straight away, ‘Excuse me Fred this is upsetting me,’” which prompted Nella to ask: “Can you not clock on the vibe?”

The First Dates star replied: “No, because you’ve been sleeping quite a lot so I thought you were tired. If I made a faux pas, unwillingly, unconsciously, I am very sorry.”

“But this was all it was. That’s all it was. If you want to take it to the nth degree and not speak to me anymore, it’s your choice.”

Nella replied: “You only get one chance to disrespect me. I accept your apology but let’s not be friends. How about that?”