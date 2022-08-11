Popular influencer Mrs Hinch offers her lavish home to ‘incredible family’ to live in RENT FREE

Mrs Hinch has revealed she’s offered her lavish former home in Essex to an “incredible family” to live in rent free.

The social media star, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, recently moved into a new house with her husband Jamie and their two kids Ronnie and Lennie.

The popular influencer could have sold or rented out their old home, which is worth £600k, but the couple decided to offer it to a family in need instead.

Mrs Hinch shared the news on Instagram, after a fan asked what her plans were for their old house.

She wrote: “We haven’t sold the house. We are not renting out the house we are just handing our keys over to an incredible family to start a new chapter in their lives so they too can build a life they have also dreamed of.”

“To even be in a position to do this is something I’ll never truly believe and never stop being thankful for.”

“But personally for me, to see another family have some relief and happiness in their life that they deserved because they have been through so much is one of the most incredible feelings in the world,” she added.

Mrs Hinch and her husband Jamie decided to move home earlier this year following an alleged fall out with their neighbours.

At the time, the Instagram star told fans: “I won’t go into too much detail because I wouldn’t want to give any satisfaction to the cruel people involved.”

“But Jamie has wanted to move for a while due to the privacy issue which came about after we had extended the house, but I was in such a mess because I didn’t want to move.”

“I was crying to him saying this is my home, I didn’t want to lose it. So I promised him I could fix it, hence my weird basketball net looking trees which you may have noticed in my stories at some points.”

“Also new panelled fencing with no holes and a crazy CCTV system. I really did my best behind-the-scenes guys but it wasn’t enough in the end,” she explained.

“Jamie was right. I was putting plasters over things and from that day I felt like I lost my home and I was in a really really low place. But everything happens for a reason doesn’t it.”