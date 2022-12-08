Piers Morgan launches social media tirade against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after docuseries release

Piers Morgan has launched a social media tirade against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the release of their new docuseries.

Part I of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series, which is titled Harry & Meghan, was released on Thursday morning.

Shortly afterward, Piers took to Twitter to voice his opinions on the couple and their series as he watched it.

Piers tweeted: “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible.”

“God, they’re so boring!”

The Former Good Morning Britain host continued to claim: “Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country. Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed.”

“‘We’ve never been allowed to tell our story until now’ 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Piers tweeted.

Piers continued: “Markle explaining why she uninvited her distraught niece to her wedding is hilarious. Ms Compassion literally binned off her own family for the likes of George Clooney, Oprah & David Beckham.”

“‘It’s amazing what people will do when they’re offered a huge amount of money – hand over photographs to create a story’ – Prince Harry, who was paid £90 million by Netflix to hand over photos & create a story. This is so funny.”

“Markle now trashing her own father, who is still recovering from a massive stroke. Ms Compassion hasn’t even called him.”

“‘She doesn’t have a father,'” Piers continued. “Wow. Shocking thing for Harry to say about Thomas Markle, the man he has never met. She does have a father, and he brought her up on his own for years. Where is that in the documentary?”

Piers later retweeted BBC’s report that Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace had not been approached to comment on Harry & Meghan.

He wrote: “Yet another Megsflix lie.”

The former Good Morning Britain host then wrote: “UPDATE: My review of this nauseatingly self-serving narcissistic rehashed whine-a-thon will drop soon on @TheSun & @nypost – in a global event.”

Last year, Piers was hit with more than 58,000 Ofcom complaints over his comments about Meghan.

On March 8, Piers and his Good Morning Britain co-hosts were discussing Meghan and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says… I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

The 55-year-old was widely criticised for his comments, as Meghan opened up about her mental health in the interview, and admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

The following day, Piers stormed off the show after his colleague Alex Beresford slammed him for constantly criticising the Duchess of Sussex.

Hours later, the presenter announced his departure from Good Morning Britain – after he refused to apologise for his comments.

Over 58k complaints were made to Ofcom over Piers’ comments, including a complaint from Meghan herself, but the media regulator ruled that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code.

An Ofcom spokesman said: “This was a finely-balanced decision. Mr Morgan’s comments were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers, and we recognise the strong public reaction to them. But we also took full account of freedom of expression.”

“Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers.”

“Nonetheless, we’ve reminded ITV to take greater care around content discussing mental health and suicide in future. ITV might consider the use of timely warnings or signposting of support services to ensure viewers are properly protected.”

Reacting to the news, Piers tweeted: “@Ofcom rejects all complaints against me over Meghan Markle furore that led to my exit from ⁦@GMB. Verdict says I was entitled to disbelieve her & Prince Harry & to restrict my right to do so would be a ‘chilling restriction on freedom of expression.’”

He added: “I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue.”

“This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?”

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are available to stream on Netflix now, with the final three instalments dropping on December 15.